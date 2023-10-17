Student found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A student of grade-5 was found dead near Novelty bridge, Samundri road here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, The people of the area spotted the body and informed police which took it into custody.

During investigation, the victim was identified as Saim (10) resident of Siddique Akbar town in the limits of Mansoorabad police. He has been missing from his home since last night.

Police have shifted the body to hospital for mortuary and started legal action.