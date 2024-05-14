Students And Faculty Explore SAU On Observational Tour
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The students and faculty members of Botany Department of GC University Hyderabad and Saddique Degree College, Tando Allahyar undertook an observational tour of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam. They explored various departments, laboratories, experimental fields and plant species, and learned about different agricultural practices and degree programs offered at the university. Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper and other faculty members including Dr. Shahnawaz Mari, Dr. Shabana Memon, Dr. Tanveer Fatah Abro and others conducted tours of various departments for students and provided them detailed information about the importance and scope of ongoing degree programs, opportunities for internships, available scholarships and educational facilities at the university.
Dr. Rajpar highlighted the importance of educational visits and emphasized the importance of learning from practical observations.
He added that agricultural education has great scope for the youth, and students should choose SAU for their better future.
The Students of Saddique Degree College, Tando Allahyar visited the university's Model Horticulture Garden under the leadership of Imran Shah to gain familiarity with various horticultural crops. The experts of SAU provided them with information about plant identification, cultivation methods and different types of fruits, while students expressed their interest in the university's beautiful garden.
The visiting delegations praised the efforts of the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fatah Mari for the progress of the university. They stated that collaborative interdepartmental cooperation through observational visits for students would promote mutual cooperation between institutions.
