Students Societies Center Hosts Iftar For SALU Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Students Societies Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in collaboration with Interfaith Harmony and Tasawwuf Society, Milkar, Alkhidmat Foundation, and local philanthropists, organized an Iftar for the dedicated security staff of the university.

According to a press release, the event aimed to recognize the dedicated contributions of the security personnel and uphold the spirit of interfaith harmony and Islamic values during the sacred month of Ramadan.

In charge of the Students Societies Center, Dr Ali Raza Lashari, emphasized the religious duty to serve humanity, especially during Ramadan, a month revered in islam.

He extended his sincere gratitude to the sponsors whose generosity made the Iftar possible, highlighting the collaborative efforts that made the event a success.

Ex Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Pro Dr Taj Mohammad Lashari, Adeel Ahmed Shaikh, Prof Dr Sajjad Ali Raesi, Director of the Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Dr Sahib Oad, Ali Hyder Sohu, and others attended the event.

