UrduPoint.com

Students Urged To Adopt Safety Measures While Crossing Railway Tracks

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:17 PM

Students urged to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili on Wednesday urged the students to participate in railway track safety awareness programme aiming to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili on Wednesday urged the students to participate in railway track safety awareness programme aiming to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks.

He stated this while addressing railway track safety awareness programme here at Lahore Lady Griffin for girls high school. Chief Operating Superintendent Safety Robina Nasir, Division Commercial Officer Anwar Saadat Marwat, Lahore Griffin for girls high school Headmistress, teachers and large number of students attended the programme.

During the awareness programme, an animated film regarding track safety measures played, aimed to provide awareness to girls through this movie.

The DS Lahore said that children could understand track safety awareness programme through film viz lectures, adding that these type of programmes necessary for the children.

He said that railway had started track safety awareness programme from February at different cities and institutes, adding that now railway was starting this programme in educational institutions and first choosing Lahore Griffin Girls High School in this regard.

He said that people had set up shops and houses which causing number of accidents.

He said that many accidents taken place and number of people died by not adopting safety measuresacross the country, adding that railway police, engineers and workers were playing a pivotal role forreducing accidents rate. Pakistan railway was carrying out re-fencing at 1036 points, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Film And Movies Died Nasir February From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check p ..

AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check pace of work on development pro ..

10 minutes ago
 Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Kh ..

Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Khan

12 minutes ago
 UK MP disturbed by football's 'racism problem' aft ..

UK MP disturbed by football's 'racism problem' after violent Hungary clashes

12 minutes ago
 AUKUS Threatens Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - ..

AUKUS Threatens Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - Russian Security Council Secr ..

12 minutes ago
 ‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilia ..

‘Unbelievable’ Expo 2020 Dubai leaves Brazilian volleyball legend Giba in aw ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.