Students urged to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili on Wednesday urged the students to participate in railway track safety awareness programme aiming to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili on Wednesday urged the students to participate in railway track safety awareness programme aiming to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks.

He stated this while addressing railway track safety awareness programme here at Lahore Lady Griffin for girls high school. Chief Operating Superintendent Safety Robina Nasir, Division Commercial Officer Anwar Saadat Marwat, Lahore Griffin for girls high school Headmistress, teachers and large number of students attended the programme.

During the awareness programme, an animated film regarding track safety measures played, aimed to provide awareness to girls through this movie.

The DS Lahore said that children could understand track safety awareness programme through film viz lectures, adding that these type of programmes necessary for the children.

He said that railway had started track safety awareness programme from February at different cities and institutes, adding that now railway was starting this programme in educational institutions and first choosing Lahore Griffin Girls High School in this regard.

He said that people had set up shops and houses which causing number of accidents.

He said that many accidents taken place and number of people died by not adopting safety measuresacross the country, adding that railway police, engineers and workers were playing a pivotal role forreducing accidents rate. Pakistan railway was carrying out re-fencing at 1036 points, he added.