Students Visits Embassy Of Pakistan Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

On the invitation of Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey, a group of students of the African Institute of Technology Niamey visited Embassy of Pakistan in Niger on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :On the invitation of Ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey, a group of students of the African Institute of Technology Niamey visited Embassy of Pakistan in Niger on Saturday.

The Ambassador guided the students to prepare themselves to meet the future challenges effectively, said a press release received here. He also urged them to make advancement in modern education to take country on course of progress.

He said that "modern knowledge in all fields was the key to achieve success in contemporary world and to achieve respective position for the country among comity of nations".

Ambassador appreciated the students who participated in various program of Pakistan Day celebration organized by the embassy and conferred appreciation certificates among them.

The rector and students thanked the ambassador and the Pakistan embassy for invitation and appreciation.

