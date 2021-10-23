SU announces annual examinations tentative date at affiliated colleges

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has fixed November 23 as the tentative date for annual examination 2020 of Associate Degree (AD) as well as BA, B.Sc and MA at its affiliated colleges

According to announcement from the Controller of Annual Examinations here on Saturday evening, the examinations of AD (Arts) Part I Regular/External, AD Commerce, AD Science, AD Economics Part I Regular, BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Part II (Fresh and Failure), MA (Previous) Failure and MA Final (Fresh and Failure) will be started from November 23, 2021 tentatively.

The Controller of Annual Examinations has advised the principals of all the concerned colleges to submit the complete examination forms of the candidates in all respects by November 8, 2021 after which no form will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Annual Examinations has extended the date of submission of examination forms for associate degree and graduation with a late fee of Rs 3,000 till November 3, 2021.

The examination forms of associate degree (External Fresh) in Art, BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Part I (Failure) and BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics) Part-II (Fresh and Failure) and MA Previous and MA Final (Fresh and Failure) could now be submitted online with a late fee of Rs 3000 by November 3.

The Controller of Annual Examinations advised the principals of the affiliated colleges to submit the examination forms of the students to his office before the deadline so that the examinations can be conducted according to schedule.