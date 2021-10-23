UrduPoint.com

SU Announces Annual Examinations Tentative Date At Affiliated Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:57 PM

SU announces annual examinations tentative date at affiliated colleges

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has fixed November 23 as the tentative date for annual examination 2020 of Associate Degree (AD) as well as BA, B.Sc and MA at its affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has fixed November 23 as the tentative date for annual examination 2020 of Associate Degree (AD) as well as BA, B.Sc and MA at its affiliated colleges.

According to announcement from the Controller of Annual Examinations here on Saturday evening, the examinations of AD (Arts) Part I Regular/External, AD Commerce, AD Science, AD Economics Part I Regular, BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Part II (Fresh and Failure), MA (Previous) Failure and MA Final (Fresh and Failure) will be started from November 23, 2021 tentatively.

The Controller of Annual Examinations has advised the principals of all the concerned colleges to submit the complete examination forms of the candidates in all respects by November 8, 2021 after which no form will be accepted.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Annual Examinations has extended the date of submission of examination forms for associate degree and graduation with a late fee of Rs 3,000 till November 3, 2021.

The examination forms of associate degree (External Fresh) in Art, BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Part I (Failure) and BA, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics) Part-II (Fresh and Failure) and MA Previous and MA Final (Fresh and Failure) could now be submitted online with a late fee of Rs 3000 by November 3.

The Controller of Annual Examinations advised the principals of the affiliated colleges to submit the examination forms of the students to his office before the deadline so that the examinations can be conducted according to schedule.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro November 2020 Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Moscow Expects Partners in Kosovo Settlement to As ..

Moscow Expects Partners in Kosovo Settlement to Assess Pristina's 'Provocation'

7 minutes ago
 NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating ..

NAB raids treasury office, seizes record relating to fake pension bills, voucher ..

8 minutes ago
 MPA Nishat Daha passes away

MPA Nishat Daha passes away

8 minutes ago
 Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violatio ..

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

8 minutes ago
 Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphit ..

Pak-India match: CDA installs big screen at Amphitheater F-9 park

13 minutes ago
 RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fi ..

RCB checks 498 food outlets; imposes Rs 563,000 fines on violators

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.