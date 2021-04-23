UrduPoint.com
SU Candidates To Submit LLB Second Semester Examination Forms Up To May 24

Fri 23rd April 2021

SU candidates to submit LLB second semester examination forms up to May 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro informed here on Friday that candidates of affiliated colleges could submit LLB second semester examination forms from April 26 to May 24,2021.

The schedule of second semester examinations of 5-Year LLB (Honors) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV and Part-V will be announced soon, he informed and added that after May 24, the candidates could also submit the examination forms up to May 28,2021 with late fee of Rs 5,000.

