SU Students Visit ICCBS Karachi University

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The Institute of Microbiology University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday facilitated a study tour for BS (Part-III) students at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi

The university spokesman informed here that the students led by Assistant Professor of Microbiology Dr. Nazir Ahmed Brohi visited the centre and inspected its different departments.

He said that the said educational excursion was orchestrated with the Primary objective of enlightening students on the intricate applications of Microbiology within cutting-edge research facilities particularly focusing on the Genome Center, Forensic Sciences, Cell Culture Laboratories, Biotechnology, Molecular Medicine, and Drug Research.

He said the students motivated and bolstered by the faculty members of ICCBS were fervently encouraged to actively engage in contemporary research endeavors, thereby contributing significantly to the advancement of scientific knowledge and innovation within Pakistan.

