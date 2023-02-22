UrduPoint.com

Sub-committee Formed To Probe Issue Of Objectionable Quiz In COMSATS Exam

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:56 PM

The Senate Committee on Science and Technology in a meeting held here on Wednesday decided to form a sub-committee to probe the issue of asking an objectionable question in a quiz exam by a lecturer of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate Committee on Science and Technology in a meeting held here on Wednesday decided to form a sub-committee to probe the issue of asking an objectionable question in a quiz exam by a lecturer of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI).

The meeting was held at Parliament House with Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen in chair.

The committee expressed annoyance over the objectionable question asked by the COMSATS lecturer in the quiz exam.

Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon apprised the committee that the lecturer has been terminated from the service and a three-member committee has been constituted to conduct an inquiry of the matter.

Moreover, the committee was briefed about the projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

The Federal secretary informed that a total of 71 projects have been enlisted under PSDP 2023-24, which includes 33 ongoing projects and 38 new projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 21.2 billion.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen stated that despite several requests, the Technology Park for Balochistan has not been made part of PSDP 2023-24.

He directed the ministry to incorporate the Technology Park in PSDP 2023-24.

The Senate body deliberated on the significance of 'hemp Policy' whose approval has been awaited since long.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Dr.

Hussain Abid informed that not merely the hemp policy but the project named as "Establishment of Medical Cannabis Greenhouses for Biotechnology derived Bioproducts" was made part of PSDP 2022-23 and has not been completed due to paucity of funds.

He added that this project could benefit the country by saving billions of US Dollars in imports and suffice enough to meet raw material requirements of the Pharmaceutical industry. Keeping in view the significance of the said project, the committee decided to take up the matter with the prime minister so that the funds for the said project could be released at the earliest.

While deliberating on the recruitment process followed for different posts in Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), the chairman committee inquired as to why the recruitment process was conducted through NTS.

Ghulam Muhammad Memon stated that the Public Service Commission is not authorized to conduct recruitment as the jobs were advertised for authority.

He apprised that the following recruitment process was transparent and in case of ambiguity, the committee can interview the selected candidates.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Sana Jamali, Chairman PCSIR Dr. Hussain Abid, Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority, Akhtar A. Bughio and other senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

