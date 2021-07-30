Sub-Committee unanimously passes four bills

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

Sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Friday unanimously passed four bills in its meeting held here at Parliament House in the convener ship of MNA Lal Chand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights Friday unanimously passed four bills in its meeting held here at Parliament House in the convener ship of MNA Lal Chand.

The sub-committee unanimously passed the Protection of Women from Workplace Harassment Amendment Bill 2021, Juvenile Justice System Amendment Bill 2021, Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Amendment Bill 2021 and National Commission on the Right to Child Amendment Bill 2021. The committee decided to convene next meeting and invite President of National and Provincial Press Clubs, all registered PFUGs and PRA on the Journalists and Media Professionals Bill 2021.

The committee also discussed the "The Protection against harassment of Women at the workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill).

The committee has also discussed the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill).

The committee also discussed the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Committee opposed the Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill 2020 by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

The committee referred the bill to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice of the National Assembly.

The committee was also briefed regarding increasing trend of beggary in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The members of the committee including MNA Shazia Fatima Khawaja, MNA Shazia Marri, Movers Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and MNA Nusrat Wahid.

