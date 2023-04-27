UrduPoint.com

Subia Condemns Incident Of Jacobabad, Attack On SHO In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Central leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former provincial minister Subia Kiran Kabzai condemned the incident of Jacobabad which left six martyrdom of police personnel during the operation and the attack on the vehicle of the SHO of CTD police station in Khuzdar

In a statement issued here, Subia Kiran Kabzai said that the incident of martyrdom and injury of policemen as a result of firing on the policemen who raided for the rescue of the hostage in the Jacobabad area was less to be condemned.

She has condemned the remote control bomb attack on the vehicle of CTD police station SHO Sharbat Khan in the Khuzdar area.

She said that the terrorist elements used terrorism to please their foreign masters and create instability in the country but the people of the country and the security agencies would destroy the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

She said that the police and security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the people were our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain saying that terrorists would be wiped out from the country soon.

She prayed for condolence and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the police personnel who were martyred in the firing and explosion and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

