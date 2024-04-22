Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Public welfare, Raising the standard of living of the youth is one of the top priorities of the Muslim League. Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Shafay Hussain

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with provincial minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.TEVTA is an asset and architect of the nation.Taking practical steps to improve it and move it in the right direction say Ch Shafay Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion,Khawaja Rameez Hasan said that the success of Gujarat in the by-elections is an expression of the great love of the people of Gujarat for Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.He said that the process of scrutiny is going on in the organization to make the Muslim League-Q active at the grassroots level and to make it more organized.

The vision of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has the status of a political university.The ongoing social media propaganda against Pakistan's forces and national institutions is a threat to the country's survival.

He said that patriotic political forces need to play a practical role for the country's development. State should come before politics