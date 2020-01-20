UrduPoint.com
Sugar Crisis Starts After Flour

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Price of per kg is Rs 60 in Lahore but some shopkeepers are charging Rs 80—another act to disturb the public after flour crisis.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) Following flour crisis, the sugar prices have also gone high in different parts of the country.

The profiteers and stockists raised sugar prices by Rs 2.5 per kilogram.

“Hundred kilogram sugar bag’s price increased from Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,500,” said Sugar Traders Association—another challenge for the PTI led government.

According to survey held by Pakistan Point, price of sugar in Lahore is Rs 60 but the shopkeepers were also charging Rs 80 per kilogram.

In Karachi, the whole sale price of per kg sugar is between Rs 70 to Rs 74.

The flour prices have already created trouble for a common man as it is being sold against Rs70 per kg in KP and Karachi and in some cities of Punjab. The Economic Co-ordination Committee (ECC) approved importing 300,000 tonnes of wheat to overcome the flour crisis on Monday afternoon.

