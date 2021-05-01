Sui gas facility to be provided in rural areas: MNA

Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Nawab Sher Waseer said that provision of Sui gas facility in rural areas was among his top priorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Nawab Sher Waseer said that provision of Sui gas facility in rural areas was among his top priorities.

He was addressing the notables after inaugurating a Sui gas project in Lundianwala area late Friday.

Malik Nawaz said that provision of Sui gas facilities in rural areas would improve the living standard of the people and industry would flourish in the area.

He said that establishment of university campus, linking expressway to motorway and getting the status of district to Jarranwala were the priorities.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved different schemes for the uplifting of rural areas.