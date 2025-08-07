Open Menu

Sukkur IBA University Celebrates Azadi Spirit With Mushaira & Volleyball Tournament

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Sukkur IBA University on Thursday marked a vibrant day of its ongoing “Ma'arka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi” celebrations with two signature events: the “Sham-e-Pakistan Mushaira” and the Ma'arka-e-Haq Azadi Volleyball Tournament 2025.

The “Sham-e-Pakistan Mushaira” brought together emerging and seasoned poets to celebrate Pakistan’s independence through the power of words. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah welcomed the audience, highlighting the role of poetry in preserving national identity. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh emphasized the event's significance in connecting youth to the values of unity, resilience, and cultural heritage.

Twelve students from Sukkur IBA University and Aror University participated in a competitive poetry contest, followed by a spellbinding Mushaira featuring renowned poets Agha Sajjad Mughal, Noor Channa, Ali Raza Kosar, Monis Rizvi, and Jamshed Hasrat.

Their verses touched upon themes of love for the homeland, struggle, and pride in cultural roots.

Earlier, the Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Volleyball Tournament 2025 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, serving as the Chief Guest, emphasized national unity, teamwork, and the empowering role of sports in youth development.

The tournament features men's and women's volleyball teams from Sukkur IBA University and Shah Abdul Latif University, fostering a competitive yet celebratory environment.

These events showcased the university's dynamic approach to Independence Day, blending culture, creativity, and competition to inspire a generation committed to Pakistan's progress.

