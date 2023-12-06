Open Menu

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Inaugurates Conference Hall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Superintendent Central Jail Haripur, Ameer Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever modern conference hall in the prison, ushering in a new era of facilitation for government meetings, presentations, workshops, and conferences.

The newly inaugurated conference hall is equipped with modern machinery, including multimedia projectors, sound systems, and microphones, adding a contemporary touch to various events.

During the inauguration, Superintendent Jail Ameer Khan described the day as a historic milestone, underscoring the significant achievement in advancing the professional capabilities of prison staff.

He highlighted the vital role of the conference hall in fostering knowledge exchange and providing essential training opportunities for the jail staff, addressing a long-felt need within the institution.

The conference hall is poised to become a crucial venue for hosting high-ranking officials, regional jail assemblies, and conferences within the Hazara Division. With a capacity to accommodate 40 participants, the facility is well-equipped to host a diverse range of events.

Superintendent Jail Ameer Khan congratulated all staff members on the provision of this dedicated space, emphasizing its importance for meetings and training sessions.

Ameer Khan expressed gratitude to the technical staff for their dedicated efforts. He commended their efficiency in completing the project within an impressive duration of 12 days, working tirelessly day and night.

