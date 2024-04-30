Open Menu

Murtaza Abbasi Visits Residence Of Martyr's Family, Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Murtaza Abbasi visits residence of martyr's family, offers condolence

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Following the instruction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Federal minister and provincial general secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Tuesday visited the residence of martyr's family of Customs Constable Ziad Jadoon on Tuesday, and offered condolence.

During the visit, Murtaza Abbasi conveyed his condolence and extended all forms of support to the members of bereaved family.

He also offered prayers at the martyr's grave and laid a floral wreath in honor of his sacrifices.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Murtaza Abbasi delivered a message expressing solidarity and support to the family in their time of loss.

Assuring cooperation from the federal government, Abbasi pledged to provide a martyr's package to the heirs of the constable including educational support for his children.

He emphasized that every Pakistani acknowledges and respects the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

