Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking cancellation of former Commissioner Karachi, others bail till next week

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of petition seeking cancellation of bail of former Commissioner Karachi Roshan Ali Shaikh and others, held in a reference of illegal allotment of land till next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of petition seeking cancellation of bail of former Commissioner Karachi Roshan Ali Shaikh and others, held in a reference of illegal allotment of land till next week.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case filed by NAB against the Sindh High Court order. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference, the Secretary Land Utilization SIndh illegally converted the Land measuring 70 acres from industrial to residential cum-commercial purpose. The Sindh High Court had granted bail to Roshan Ali and others which was challenged by the NAB.

During the course of proceedings, the court granted time to the NAB for submission of additional documents and ordered the accused's counsel to submit NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Shah Khawar, counsel for the accused, argued that after the NAB Amendment Ordinance, cases of misuse of powers were not within the purview of NAB and no case of misuse of powers would be registered unless financial benefits were proved.

Meanwhile, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned whether the NAB Amendment Ordinance would also apply to ongoing cases.

On which lawyer Shah Khawar replied that all the ongoing cases would be transferred to the concerned courts under the amended ordinance and the NAB should have transferred all the cases.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while addressing the counsel for the accused, remarked that the NAB should submit the amended ordinance and then court would look into the matter.