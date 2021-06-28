UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Rejects Petition Against PML-N MPA Naghma Mushtaq Seeking Registration Of Case On Fake Degree

Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Naghma Mushtaq seeking resignation in a case on fake degree after withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition filed against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Naghma Mushtaq seeking resignation in a case on fake degree after withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by Muhammad Bilal for registration of criminal case against the PML-N MPA on account of Fake Degree.

During the course of proceedings, the bench stated that the applicant could apply to another forum as per law.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Naghma Mushtaq presented fake madrassa degree in 2008 to prove herself a graduate.

Naghma Mushtaq was still a Member of Assembly from PP-206, he added.

He said that Naghma Mushtaq was a landlord and if the Supreme Court did not hear to him, he would not be heard anywhere.

Justice Bandial asked the petitioner that he should challenge her candidature at the time of submission of nomination papers.

Justice Bandial said that the applicant could still challenge her nomination at the relevant forum.

The counsel said that the Supreme Court had already ordered registration of cases on the account of fake degrees.

