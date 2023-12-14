Open Menu

Supreme Court (SC) Adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui Termination Case Till Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of an appeal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council till Friday

The five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan also allowed the petitioner to include the Names of more respondents in his case till tomorrow.

The hearing of the case was broadcast live on the SC’s website and YouTube channel.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Malik Javid Wains opposed the appeal and said that it was not maintainable.

Addressing the petitioner’s lawyer, the chief justice said ,"If you are accusing someone then make them a party so we also hear them too.

If you are accusing personalities then why you did not make them a party."

The CJP remarked that the issue was that the people named the personalities rather than blaming the institution. The institutions remained the same but the same were run by the people, he added.

Justice Mandokhail questioned that whether the one who was being accused, had answered him at any forum, and whether the Supreme Judicial Council had served a notice to that person.

Petitioner's lawyer Hamid Khan replied said that they were not given such opportunity at that time.

The CJP observed that now they had a chance to make the person being accused, a party to the case. "If this person is not made a party, then his name should not be mentioned here," he added.

The case was then adjourned till Friday.

The Supreme Judicial Council had terminated Shaukat Saddiqui as IHC judge on October 11, 2018.

