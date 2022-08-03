(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the full court reference on August 11 in honor of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's retirement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the full court reference on August 11 in honor of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's retirement.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will retire on August 13.

In the full court reference, Supreme Court judges, attorney general including law officers, representatives of lawyers' organizations will participate.

On this occasion, Chief Justice, Attorney General, President Supreme Court Bar and Vice Chairman Pakistan Council will also express their views.