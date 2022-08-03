UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hold Full Court Reference On Eve Of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's Retirement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's retirement

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the full court reference on August 11 in honor of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's retirement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the full court reference on August 11 in honor of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah's retirement.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will retire on August 13.

In the full court reference, Supreme Court judges, attorney general including law officers, representatives of lawyers' organizations will participate.

On this occasion, Chief Justice, Attorney General, President Supreme Court Bar and Vice Chairman Pakistan Council will also express their views.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Sajjad Ali August Court

Recent Stories

First consignment of KU Teachers Balochistan Flood ..

First consignment of KU Teachers Balochistan Flood Relief Effort dispatched from ..

41 seconds ago
 A consortium of Pakistan China Research Centres pr ..

A consortium of Pakistan China Research Centres proposed

44 seconds ago
 PAF C-130 arrives at Nur Khan Base carrying bodies ..

PAF C-130 arrives at Nur Khan Base carrying bodies of martyrs

46 seconds ago
 5 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

5 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

48 seconds ago
 Entry test for admissions

Entry test for admissions

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders inquiry on media reports of ex ..

Commissioner orders inquiry on media reports of expired medicines supply to floo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.