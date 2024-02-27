Suprintendent Prisons Plant Saplings In Premises Of Sukkur Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the directives of IG prisons Sindh, the Superintendent of Central Jail-I, Aslam Malik, on Tuesday planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign.
Speaking the occasion, Malik said that on directives of IG prison Sindh, he has started a plantation campaign in Sukkur central jail, besides planting plants in the jail.
It will also help in greening the jail and converting it into correctional center. He further said that 500 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting is going on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail.
He further said that the land of the prison department will be used for the reformation of the prisoners.
Later, the Jail Superintend Aslam Malik met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers of martyred SP, constable offered8 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad transfers seven SHOs9 minutes ago
-
A crackdown launched against drug peddlers in S.Waziristan9 minutes ago
-
Outgoing caretaker CM presented guard of honour9 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two Injured in various incidents in Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Prioritizing fruits and veggies over meat lowers heart disease risk, research says.18 minutes ago
-
Interim KP CM condoles with bereaved families of martyrs SP Ijaz, Constable Qaiser18 minutes ago
-
Section-144 imposed for polio drive in DI Khan18 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti polio campaign19 minutes ago
-
Tech-based vision a must to transform Gwadar into energy hub: Experts19 minutes ago
-
Snowfall and rain in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan29 minutes ago
-
Govt, international institutions, grassroots organizations contributing uniquely for peace promotion ..29 minutes ago