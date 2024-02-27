Open Menu

Suprintendent Prisons Plant Saplings In Premises Of Sukkur Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Suprintendent Prisons plant saplings in premises of Sukkur Jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the directives of IG prisons Sindh, the Superintendent of Central Jail-I, Aslam Malik, on Tuesday planted saplings in the jail garden and started a plantation campaign.

Speaking the occasion, Malik said that on directives of IG prison Sindh, he has started a plantation campaign in Sukkur central jail, besides planting plants in the jail.

It will also help in greening the jail and converting it into correctional center. He further said that 500 fruit plants of different types have been brought and the process of planting is go­ing on. He further said that the prisoners would be employed for planting on the land of the jail.

He further said that the land of the prison de­partment will be used for the reformation of the prisoners.

Later, the Jail Superintend Aslam Malik met with the prisoners in the jail and inquired about their problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Jail Sukkur

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

52 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan