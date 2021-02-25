Surging price of Ginger at Rs 270 per kg in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The sky rocketing price of Ginger being sold at rupees 270 per kg has limited the perching capacity of the majority of people.

Islamabad Market Committee issues the rates of vegetable's variation of price here on Thursday.

Potato 43 rupees per kg,Onioion 37 Rupees per kg, Tomato,26 per kg, Lemon 92, Ginger 270 rupees per kg, Garlic 205 per kg, Pumpkin 61 ruppes per kg, Frash-bean 132 rupees per kg, Lady Finger 206 rupees per kg, Peas 55 rupees per kg, Tanda Walaiti 43 rupees per kg, Cucumber 39 rupees per kg, Capsicum,39 rupees per kg, Green Chilli134 rupees per kg, Cauliflower 19 rupees per kg, Cabbage 19 rupees per kg, Spinach 12 rupees per kg, Maroo, 31 rupees per kg, Bitter Ground 21 rupees per kg, Zucchini 76 rupees per kg, Carrot 23 rupees per kg.

Yam 108 rupees per kg, carrot 43 rupees per kg.

Before this Market Committee Islamabad has decided to provide free delivery service of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables to the households on notified rates.