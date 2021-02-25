UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surging Price Of Ginger At Rs 270 Per Kg In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Surging price of Ginger at Rs 270 per kg in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The sky rocketing price of Ginger being sold at rupees 270 per kg has limited the perching capacity of the majority of people.

Islamabad Market Committee issues the rates of vegetable's variation of price here on Thursday.

Potato 43 rupees per kg,Onioion 37 Rupees per kg, Tomato,26 per kg, Lemon 92, Ginger 270 rupees per kg, Garlic 205 per kg, Pumpkin 61 ruppes per kg, Frash-bean 132 rupees per kg, Lady Finger 206 rupees per kg, Peas 55 rupees per kg, Tanda Walaiti 43 rupees per kg, Cucumber 39 rupees per kg, Capsicum,39 rupees per kg, Green Chilli134 rupees per kg, Cauliflower 19 rupees per kg, Cabbage 19 rupees per kg, Spinach 12 rupees per kg, Maroo, 31 rupees per kg, Bitter Ground 21 rupees per kg, Zucchini 76 rupees per kg, Carrot 23 rupees per kg.

Yam 108 rupees per kg, carrot 43 rupees per kg.

Before this Market Committee Islamabad has decided to provide free delivery service of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables to the households on notified rates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Price Market

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ex ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Al Mankhool Street renamed after late ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,678 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

2 hours ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.