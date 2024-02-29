Open Menu

Suspect Of Illegal Currency Exchange Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Suspect of illegal currency exchange held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have arrested

a man for his alleged involvement in illegal Currency exchange.

According to FIA spokesman, on the direction of Lahore Zone Director FIA

Sarfarz Virk, under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle,

Sikandar Hayat, a raiding team apprehended Ayaz Afridi from Shah Alam Market

and seized Rs 240,000 in cash while incriminating evidence related to hawala/hundi

transactions had also been recovered.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Man Shah Alam Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency Market Afridi From

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

47 minutes ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

1 hour ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

2 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

2 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

15 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

15 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan