Suspect of illegal currency exchange held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Thursday to have arrested

a man for his alleged involvement in illegal Currency exchange.

According to FIA spokesman, on the direction of Lahore Zone Director FIA

Sarfarz Virk, under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle,

Sikandar Hayat, a raiding team apprehended Ayaz Afridi from Shah Alam Market

and seized Rs 240,000 in cash while incriminating evidence related to hawala/hundi

transactions had also been recovered.

Further investigation was underway.