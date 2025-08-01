Suspects in traders’ murder case traced; police

Police on Friday claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in the murder case of two traders who were shot dead during a robbery in a prominent commercial area of the city last Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Police on Friday claimed to have achieved a breakthrough in the murder case of two traders who were shot dead during a robbery in a prominent commercial area of the city last Monday.

DSP City Circle, Hafiz Muhammad Adnan informed a delegation of local trade bodies that suspects involved in the killing of traders Rana Aslam and Muhammad Javed had been traced, and several arrests had already been made.

The delegation comprising representatives of Markazi Anjuman Tajiran, Markazi Tajir Ittehad, and Tajir Action Committee, including Sohail Ahmad Azmi, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmad, Malik Ashfaq Chughtai, Sharif Chauhan, Fazal-ur-Rehman Baloch, and Muhammad Ramzan, met with the DSP at his office to discuss the progress of the investigation.

During the meeting, DSP Hafiz Adnan stated, "God willing, we will soon share good news with you.

The perpetrators have been traced, and some suspects have already been apprehended. Further operations are underway to arrest all involved."

He emphasized that the broad daylight murder of traders posed a serious test for the police department, adding that the police was committed to ensuring justice and would soon apprehend all culprits.

It is worth mentioning that the trader community had issued a stern warning during their protest following the incident, declaring that if the killers were not traced within three days, they would call for a complete shutter-down strike across the city and stage further demonstrations.

The traders expressed satisfaction with the police’s progress and assured full cooperation in ongoing efforts.

APP/slm