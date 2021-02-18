UrduPoint.com
Swabi University Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Swabi University launches tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Swabi has formally launched tree plantation campaign here on Thursday.

In this connection a ceremony was held in the Main Campus of the University of Swabi that was also attended by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr. Syed Mukarram Shah and planted a at tree to formally launched the campaign.

President, Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, University of Swabi Dr. Syed Mukarram Shah said that plants are highly beneficial for environment and symbol of life on the earth.

Therefore, he said all segments of society should plant maximum trees to play role in creating environment friendly situation.

He also urged upon the students, teachers and other staffers of the University for making maximum plantation to enhance the beauty of the institute.

He on this occasion, particularly paid tributes to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and present government for plantation of maximum trees and urged upon the people for extending support to them in making Pakistan clean and green.

