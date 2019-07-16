Swat Expressway promoting tourism

(@imziishan)

After the recent completion of Swat Expressway and Sangao-Buner Road, a large number of tourists are visiting Katlang Tehsil in Mardan to see Baizai Irrigation Channel's waterfalls and variety of animal species at the mountainous Babuzai Wildlife Range.

Domestic tourists from adjoining districts including Buner, Swabi and Mardan are seen visiting the Katlang Tehsil.

Swat Expressway, passing through Mardan, was opened to traffic just before Eid ul Fitr. It has enhanced tourism, trade and business potential of the area, besides increasing prices of property.