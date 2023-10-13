Open Menu

Swindlers Deprives Six People Of Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Unidentified swindlers deprived six people of their valuables including cash and cell-phones during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Unidentified swindlers deprived six people of their valuables including cash and cell-phones during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, the cheat in the guise of policemen deprived Jabran Mazhar of Rs 9,000 in cash and a cell-phone near small D-Ground, Peoples Colony area.

One Ashiq was also deprived of Rs 150,000 in cash in Abdullahpur area by a swindler, later identified as Siddique.

Unknown criminals took away Rs 140,000 in cash from a woman when she came out of an ATM machine cabin after drawing amount from the Punjab Bank Samundri Road branch.

Another man was deprived of cash by three cheaters Ashraf and others in the Small Estate area.

Police have registered separate cases.

