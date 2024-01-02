Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Chairman Sindh United Party Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, President Syed Zain Shah, Senior Vice President Roshan Ali

Buriro has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of senior leader SUP Dr Musthtaq Shaikh who passed away in Larkana on Monday.

In their condolence message party leaders said that they were highly shocked to hear about the sudden death of Dr Mushtaq Shaikh.

They said that the contribution of Dr.Musthtaq Shaikh to the Party will always be remembered. They prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the departed soul and grant courage to his heirs to bear this irreparable

loss.

Soyem of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh will be on Friday 5th Jan.24 between 4.0 to 6.0 pm at Block.C Jumani Arcade opposite old Sabzi Mandi Karachi.

