Syeda Shehla Raza Becomes First Female President Of Pakistan Hockey Federation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday created history by becoming the first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).
Syeda Shehla Raza was unanimously elected while Raja Shuja was chosen as the finance secretary of the federation through the votes of the members.
As many as 54 out of 64 members including representatives from National Bank and Pakistan Customs took part in the process.
Shehla Raza had earlier served as the vice president of the hockey federation.
. Despite being an eight-time Olympic medallist, the nation's hockey administration has been tumultuous, marked by financial crises leading to issues like non-payment of allowances and contract salaries to players and coaches. Pakistan's men's hockey team has faced setbacks, failing to qualify for the Olympic Games for three consecutive times
