Open Menu

Syeda Shehla Raza Becomes First Female President Of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

Raja Shuja has been chosen as the finance secretary of the federation through the support of the members of the federation.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syeda Shehla Raza on Tuesday created history by becoming the first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Syeda Shehla Raza was unanimously elected while Raja Shuja was chosen as the finance secretary of the federation through the votes of the members.

As many as 54 out of 64 members including representatives from National Bank and Pakistan Customs took part in the process.

Shehla Raza had earlier served as the vice president of the hockey federation.

. Despite being an eight-time Olympic medallist, the nation's hockey administration has been tumultuous, marked by financial crises leading to issues like non-payment of allowances and contract salaries to players and coaches. Pakistan's men's hockey team has faced setbacks, failing to qualify for the Olympic Games for three consecutive times

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey National Assembly Shehla Raza Olympics From National Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

3 minutes ago
 Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in ..

Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project

14 minutes ago
 Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PM ..

Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD

14 minutes ago
 TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist s ..

TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

14 minutes ago
 BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary ..

BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023

14 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ..

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..

16 minutes ago
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

16 minutes ago
 214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package i ..

214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

16 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

16 minutes ago
 ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spo ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman

42 minutes ago
 Abrar vows to continue efforts for education secto ..

Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement

42 minutes ago
 CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan