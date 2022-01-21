UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Meets CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Tahir Ashrafi meets CM Buzdar

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said, on the occasion, that national unity was the need of the hour and the role of Ulema in promoting religious harmony was commendable. Ulema could play an important role in promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society, he added.

The golden principles of tolerance, peace and patience must be carried forward, the CM maintained and asked the religious scholars to play their role in promoting public awareness against Covid-19 pandemic.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was playing a commendable role in the development and prosperity of the people while Ulema would continueperforming their role against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Middle East Gold Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine tal ..

Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks

1 minute ago
 Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi

Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 Police conducts operation in Sadiqabad area, 250 s ..

Police conducts operation in Sadiqabad area, 250 suspects questioned

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana division chairs a meeting of ..

Commissioner Larkana division chairs a meeting of divisional task force on Polio ..

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles three children's death

CM condoles three children's death

2 minutes ago
 CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.