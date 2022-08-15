UrduPoint.com

Taimur Jhagra Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive In 6 Districts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 06:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra, and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday inaugurated the National Immunization Days by administering polio drops to children in Peshawar.

The latest round of the polio campaign would be carried out in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South and North Waziristan, DI Khan, and Tank.

The inauguration was followed up by a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication to review the current status, overall progress and preventive measures in the province.

