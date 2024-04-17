Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

Takht Bhai Bhai a UNESCO world archeological site where every stone and stupa speak of its glorious past has attracted tourists in droves and brought them back to the pre-Greek, Lord Buddha era besides the Ghandhara Civilization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Takht Bhai Bhai a UNESCO world archeological site where every stone and stupa speak of its glorious past has attracted tourists in droves and brought them back to the pre-Greek, Lord Buddha era besides the Ghandhara Civilization.

Takht Bhai in Mardan district is among 2,000 religious-heritage sites and 30,000 relics of the Gandhara Civilization found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that draw tourists, monks, historians, and followers of Buddhism from different countries including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal and Singapore throughout the year.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has recently organized a captivating safari train excursion to the Takht Bahi archaeological site aimed at acquainting people with the profound history of Buddha-era heritage sites recognized by UNESCO as world heritage.

A total of 140 passengers embarked on the train safari, immersing themselves in the cultural and historical narratives of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, alongside insights into the ancient relics of Takht Bahi.

The tourists also took keen interests in nearby ancient Sahr-I-Bahlol and Jamal Ghari in Mardan district. They also went around Takht-i-Bahi's Buddhist monestry which is well preserved by the government and intact.

The train safari commenced its journey from Saddar Cantt Railway Station making sightseeing stops at City Railway Station, Nasirpur, Pabbi, and Mardan before reaching its destination at Takht Bahi Railway Station.

Hassina Shaukat, Manager of Events KP Culture and Tourism Authority and curator briefed the tourists.

Emphasizing KPCTA’s strong commitment to promoting rail tourism, Hassina Shaukat expressed the authority’s intent to organize similar tours in the future, offering tourists more opportunities to explore and experience the rich cultural heritage of the region.

She said that these tours offer valuable insights into the rich history of KP, serving to attract foreigners to indulge in the diverse culture and traditions of the province.

Upon arrival at Takht Bahi, participants were escorted to the Takht Bahi relic monastery, where they received enlightening briefings from the Curator of the Takht Bahi Directorate of Archaeology.

The curator depicted the grandeur of the Buddha era and underscored the historical significance of these sites, acknowledged as UNESCO World Heritage sites

Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer of the Archeology Department told APP that Buddhist Ruins of Takht Bahi (Throne of Origins) and Neighboring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol and Jamal Ghari were included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1980.

He said the Takht Bhai monastery was in continuous use till the 7th century (CE) composed of an assemblage of buildings constructed of stone on Gandhara patterns in diaper-style using locally dressed and semi-dressed stone blocks set in a lime and mud mortar.

He said the neighboring city remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol located a five kilometers distance from Takht Bhai’s monastery, is a small ancient fortified town of the Kushan period.

It was constructed on an elongated mound of nine meters in height on 9.7 hectares surrounded by portions of a defensive wall in diaper-style characteristics dating back to the first two or three centuries (BC).

The monastic complexes of the ruins are spectacularly positioned on various hilltops ranging from 36.6 meters to 152.4 meters in height with a covered area of about 33 hectares.

The boundaries of Sahr-i-Bahlol are well defined with a part of fortification walls still intact. He said the entire mountain area of 445 hectares of Takht Bhai has been declared an “Archaeological Reserve” to control urbanization at Sahr-I-Bahlol and Takht Bhai.

The delegation was informed that both these historical sites were declared as protected monuments under the Ancient Preservation Act (1904) of the colonial era and the Antiquity Act (1975) of the Government of Pakistan.

The delegation expressed its admiration for what they had witnessed and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums KP for the preservation of the world heritage site.

The tourists said that Pakistan could earn substantial revenue by showcasing the Takht bhai site on digital and social media before the world. Short videos and pictorial coverage of these sites on social media platforms could turn around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's economy, they concluded.

