Open Menu

Talal Chaudhry Refutes ‘Overnight’ Masjid, Madrassa Relocation Claims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:52 AM

Talal Chaudhry refutes ‘Overnight’ Masjid, Madrassa relocation claims

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Wednesday refuted claims that mosques or madrassas had been relocated overnight without consultation, stressing that the entire process was carried out over several months with full respect for religious sentiments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Wednesday refuted claims that mosques or madrassas had been relocated overnight without consultation, stressing that the entire process was carried out over several months with full respect for religious sentiments.

Responding to a point raised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the National Assembly, he said recent remarks regarding the relocation of a mosque and madrassa did not reflect the facts shared earlier on the floor of the House and in meetings with religious scholars. He added that Maulana Ghafoor Haideri had also been briefed in detail during multiple meetings, including one held three days ago with scholars from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Talal Chaudhry stated that reports about the government planning to relocate 50 or 55 mosques were baseless and had been categorically denied both in the House and in meetings with the ulema. He said the specific relocation in question had been under consultation since January with the seminary’s administration, who selected the new location of their own choice.

He said a modern building for the madrassa, equipped with all necessary facilities, had been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 million and completed in July.

In the last week of July, 185 students, along with their administrator and teachers, voluntarily shifted to the new premises, taking all valuable items — including doors, windows, and fans — with them.

The minister added that the old structure was demolished in the presence of religious scholars, ensuring that the sanctity of the madrassa and mosque was fully respected. The entire process, he stressed, had taken place over eight months and not overnight.

He reiterated that the government, from the Prime Minister down to the administration, respected religious matters, created ease for all sects and faiths, and acted strictly in line with the Constitution of Pakistan. He said further consultations were scheduled to ensure all stakeholders remained on board, and no action would be taken that could hurt public or religious sentiments. /APP-rzr-raz

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

25 minutes ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

1 hour ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

1 hour ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawa ..

Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony ..

Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan