Talal Chaudhry refutes ‘Overnight’ Masjid, Madrassa relocation claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Wednesday refuted claims that mosques or madrassas had been relocated overnight without consultation, stressing that the entire process was carried out over several months with full respect for religious sentiments.

Responding to a point raised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the National Assembly, he said recent remarks regarding the relocation of a mosque and madrassa did not reflect the facts shared earlier on the floor of the House and in meetings with religious scholars. He added that Maulana Ghafoor Haideri had also been briefed in detail during multiple meetings, including one held three days ago with scholars from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Talal Chaudhry stated that reports about the government planning to relocate 50 or 55 mosques were baseless and had been categorically denied both in the House and in meetings with the ulema. He said the specific relocation in question had been under consultation since January with the seminary’s administration, who selected the new location of their own choice.

He said a modern building for the madrassa, equipped with all necessary facilities, had been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 million and completed in July.

In the last week of July, 185 students, along with their administrator and teachers, voluntarily shifted to the new premises, taking all valuable items — including doors, windows, and fans — with them.

The minister added that the old structure was demolished in the presence of religious scholars, ensuring that the sanctity of the madrassa and mosque was fully respected. The entire process, he stressed, had taken place over eight months and not overnight.

He reiterated that the government, from the Prime Minister down to the administration, respected religious matters, created ease for all sects and faiths, and acted strictly in line with the Constitution of Pakistan. He said further consultations were scheduled to ensure all stakeholders remained on board, and no action would be taken that could hurt public or religious sentiments. /APP-rzr-raz