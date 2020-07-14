Talpur terms locust swarms invasion as natural disaster

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Science and Technolgy Nawab Muhammad Taimoor Khan Talpur, terming locust swarms invasion as natural disaster, Monday called upon the growers to adopt precautionary measures to get rid of it.

He expressed these views while presiding a joint meeting with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur at the Deputy Commissioner Office Darbar Hall to review the arrangements being made to deal with the menace effectively in district Umerkot.

Among others Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, District Chairman Dr Syed Noor Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Baqa Palli, Captain Arsalan from Pak Army, Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Abass Shah, Plant Protection Officer Muhammad Juman, Additional Director Agriculture Hussain Bukhsh Khaskheli and officers of other departments were also present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner Umerkot briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for defeating locusts in the district.

Yousuf Talpur, on the occasion, asked the officials concerned to take all possible steps on a war footing basis to eliminate locust swarms from the district so that crops to be prevented from a big financial loss.

The plant protection officer and additional director agriculture, while briefing, said no evidence had so far been reported about the presence of locusts in the district, however, survey about existence of locusts was being carried out by the teams constituted for the purpose while the availability of pesticides had also been ensured to eradicate the locust swarms from the district.