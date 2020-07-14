UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talpur Terms Locust Swarms Invasion As Natural Disaster

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Talpur terms locust swarms invasion as natural disaster

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Science and Technolgy Nawab Muhammad Taimoor Khan Talpur, terming locust swarms invasion as natural disaster, Monday called upon the growers to adopt precautionary measures to get rid of it.

He expressed these views while presiding a joint meeting with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur at the Deputy Commissioner Office Darbar Hall to review the arrangements being made to deal with the menace effectively in district Umerkot.

Among others Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, District Chairman Dr Syed Noor Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Haji Muhammad Baqa Palli, Captain Arsalan from Pak Army, Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Abass Shah, Plant Protection Officer Muhammad Juman, Additional Director Agriculture Hussain Bukhsh Khaskheli and officers of other departments were also present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner Umerkot briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for defeating locusts in the district.

Yousuf Talpur, on the occasion, asked the officials concerned to take all possible steps on a war footing basis to eliminate locust swarms from the district so that crops to be prevented from a big financial loss.

The plant protection officer and additional director agriculture, while briefing, said no evidence had so far been reported about the presence of locusts in the district, however, survey about existence of locusts was being carried out by the teams constituted for the purpose while the availability of pesticides had also been ensured to eradicate the locust swarms from the district.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Army Police Agriculture Syed Noor All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.