Tank DPO reviews security of City Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid visited City Police Station late Saturday night where he reviewed the security of the police station and issued instructions for provision of best facilities to the policemen.

The DPO was accompanied by DSP City Saleem Khan during his surprise visit, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

The district police chief inspected the building, record, cleanliness and overall security of the police station.

During inspection, the DPO met with the on-duty personnel and directed them to deal with the applicants politely so that the trust of citizens over the police could be enhanced.

He said the actions should be taken against all crimes indiscriminately in order to ensure citizen’s lives and property.