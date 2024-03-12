Tank Police Beefs Up Security For Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Tank police has finalised fool-proof security arrangements in the district to maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Ramazan, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.
He said DSP City Sharif Ullah Kundi held a meeting at his office to review security arrangements in this regard following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by City Police station SHO Rehmat Khan, Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police station SHO Noor Aslam Khan and Incharges of different security check points in the area.
The DSP asked SHOs to arrange meetings with Ulema and local dignitaries for maintaining law and order in their respective areas.
He said all the available resources should be utilized for controlling aerial firing, theft, dacoity, drugs and all other crimes.
He said the implementation over the security plan formulated by the district police for the holy month of Ramazan should be ensured.
He directed the SHOs to deploy additional personnel at bazaars, chowks and other crowded points to avoid any untoward incident.
Moreover, the DSP said the flow of traffic should also be ensured so that the citizen may not face any difficulty. He said the traffic personnel should be assigned special duties for the purpose. The wardens should also keep vigil eye on suspected elements and suspicious movement during the religious ceremonies and holy prayers.
