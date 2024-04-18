Tarar Condemns PTI For Jeopardizing National Interests, Irresponsible Statements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday, stating that individuals involved in last year's May 9 attacks are now jeopardizing national interests.
Speaking to the media, Tarar emphasized that those who undermined the country's interests were adversaries of Pakistan.
He expressed dismay at prioritizing political agendas and ego over national interests, highlighting the regrettable pattern of PTI leadership disowning statements against the country's interests.
Tarar noted that PTI leaders were embroiled in corruption cases, lamenting that enemies of Pakistan struggle to accept investments in the country.
He prayed for divine guidance for such individuals to speak in the country's favour.
The minister condemned the actions stooping to anti-national levels, stressing that while criticism of the government and its policies is acceptable, criticizing Pakistan is intolerable. He acknowledged the support of friendly countries in investing and cooperating with Pakistan, expressing optimism for progress with Allah's grace.
Attaullah Tarar also affirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen relations with friendly countries.
