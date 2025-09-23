Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.
In his condolence message, the information minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Lauding the services of Mazhar Iqbal, he said the deceased had played a prominent role in promoting freedom of the press and democratic values.
Mazhar Iqbal was known as a journalist who never compromised on the standards and principles of journalism, Attaullah Tarar maintained.
The minister said the vacuum created in the journalism sector by the death of Mazhar Iqbal will not be filled for a long time.
Attaullah Tarar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025
France formally recognises Palestinian state
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal1 minute ago
-
Strong Pak-China relationship to safeguard regional peace: Chinese ambassador9 hours ago
-
PPP’s Roma Matto calls Pakistan-China friendship an ‘Eternal Bond’10 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact ‘historic & unprecedented’: Rana Ihsan10 hours ago
-
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives10 hours ago
-
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported10 hours ago
-
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind10 hours ago
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari10 hours ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel10 hours ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter10 hours ago
-
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 202510 hours ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail10 hours ago