Tarar Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.

In his condolence message, the information minister extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Lauding the services of Mazhar Iqbal, he said the deceased had played a prominent role in promoting freedom of the press and democratic values.

Mazhar Iqbal was known as a journalist who never compromised on the standards and principles of journalism, Attaullah Tarar maintained.

The minister said the vacuum created in the journalism sector by the death of Mazhar Iqbal will not be filled for a long time.

Attaullah Tarar prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

