Tareen Seeks Early Hearing Of NAB Appeals Against His Acquittal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tareen seeks early hearing of NAB appeals against his acquittal

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for early hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals challenging his acquittal in two rental power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for early hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals challenging his acquittal in two rental power references.

An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad had acquitted Shaukat Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others last year in Sahiwal and Pirangheb rental power projects references, which was challenged by NAB before IHC.

The IHC had already served notices to Shaukat Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others accused in NAB case against their acquittal.

In Sahiwal rental power reference, the accused persons were charged with allegedly misusing Rs 6.1 million, the amount which was paid in term of legal fees.

More Stories From Pakistan

