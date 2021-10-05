UrduPoint.com

Teachers' Role Highlighted On Int'l Teacher Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :International Teachers' Day Tuesday observed to highlight the role of teachers in the development of the country.

International Teachers Day also known as`World Teachers Day` is held annually on October 5 to give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

Different events including, walks and workshops organized in different parts of the country to pay tributes to the teachers for their immense contributions to the society.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said teachers were the intellectual guardians of society and they enjoyed high status of spiritual fathers of their students. He said that teachers played an important role in the lives of the students by molding budding personalities to grow as constructive citizens. "The teachers are the pride of the society as well as a benefactor of the nation", he said.

Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) President, Malik Amir Khan said that teachers were the architects of the nation who played a pivotal role in achieving the nation's success and prosperity.

He said that there was need to devise some method to establish discipline. He stressed that teachers must be given their due place and respect to achieve the goal of promoting education in the country.

Malik Amir Khan said that today was the day to pay homage to these great personalities who form an educated nation with dedication, sincerity. Teaching was a sacred profession, which Allah Almighty gave to the prophets for the welfare of humanity, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali said that teachers were the architects of the nation and every civilized society respects their teachers.

Addressing a function held in connection with 'World Teachers Day' at Rawalpindi Arts Council organized by the District Education Authority, he said that teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner. He said that teachers are our benefactors because they adorn us with the jewel of education and their kindness can never be repaid.

Speaking on the occasion, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the PTI government has brought significant changes in the education system, introducing a uniform curriculum that has laid the foundation for the creation of a nation with one thought and one ideology.

He said that the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding education was very clear and he believed in providing equal opportunities for development and prosperity to every child of the nation through education. "Education cannot be promoted in society without respect for teachers," he added.

A special seminar was held at the Department of Education, Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of International Teachers' Day.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar said that the destiny of the country and the nation depends on education, adding that the nations that valued teachers rose to prominence in the world.

Educationists urged the nation to pledge for enhancing the respect and dignity of teachers in the society as ordained by our religious, social and cultural values.

They said we should take all measures to restore dignity, honour and respect of the teachers in the society to promote education in real sense, as we salute teachers on World Teachers Day.

Accordingly, all children aged 5-16 are entitled to have access to free, quality and compulsory education. The education sector however, continues to be plagued by chronic challenges of quantity, quality and equity.

A renowned educationist and Principal of the Rotary Public school Sukkur, Wajeeha Syed in her speech said that knowledge was must for respectable survival in the world and it could not be achieved without the help of teachers. She said teachers played a vital role in the development of the nations, which should be recognized in its true manner.

Like other parts of the country, world teachers' day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on Tuesday. In this connection, a big rally led by the Dean Faculty of education Dr. Abdul Sattar Almaani held in the premises of University of Sindh's Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad from Dr. N.A Baloch Model School and culminated at Faculty of education.

Later a seminar was also held to mark world teacher day which was largely attended by the teachers and students.

An impressive ceremony was organized at Govt Muslim High School Multan in connection with Salam Teachers' Day.

Attended by a good number of retired and serving teachers, students, civil society members, two hours long ceremony was aimed at paying respect to all those are directly or indirectly associated with educating people.

