Teen Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A teenage motorcyclist was killed, while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Sadhar Adda, Jhang Road, in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred on Friday when a speeding van hit a motorcycle, resulting in the on-the-spot death of 19-year-old Muhammad Yasir, a resident of Chak No. 220-JB, and causing serious injuries to 20-year-old Muhammad Sajid.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I.
The van driver managed to flee the scene.
After completing medico-legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the deceased's family and launched an investigation, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teen motorcyclist killed in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Director IRI stresses public cooperation vital for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge53 minutes ago
-
Two security guards killed, two injured in road accident near M4 motorway2 hours ago
-
Acting President Gilani arrives Multan for visit to flood hit areas9 hours ago
-
RUDA launches operation against Illegal housing schemes10 hours ago
-
Govt’s foreign policy reflects vision and achievements: Minister10 hours ago
-
Lahore Police launch cutting-edge AI system for crime prediction11 hours ago
-
Defense pact with KSA is not against any country: Asif11 hours ago
-
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers11 hours ago
-
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political ..11 hours ago
-
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer11 hours ago
-
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held11 hours ago