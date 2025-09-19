Open Menu

Teen Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 10:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A teenage motorcyclist was killed, while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Sadhar Adda, Jhang Road, in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred on Friday when a speeding van hit a motorcycle, resulting in the on-the-spot death of 19-year-old Muhammad Yasir, a resident of Chak No. 220-JB, and causing serious injuries to 20-year-old Muhammad Sajid.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I.

The van driver managed to flee the scene.

After completing medico-legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the deceased's family and launched an investigation, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson added.

