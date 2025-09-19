- Home
- Pakistan
- Director IRI stresses public cooperation vital for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge
Director IRI Stresses Public Cooperation Vital For Rainwater Harvesting, Groundwater Recharge
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Director of the Irrigation Research Institute (IRI), Punjab Irrigation Department Lahore, Dr Engr. Ghulam Zakir-Hassan Sial Friday emphasized that public awareness and cooperation are essential for the effective implementation of rainwater harvesting (RWH), a technique used to capture and store rainwater for direct use or groundwater
recharge.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Dr. Engr. Ghulam Zakir-Hassan Sial underscored the urgent need for public involvement and awareness in promoting rainwater harvesting (RWH).
He stressed that water is our precious asset and blessing, calling on the nation to recognize its value and act responsibly.
He stressed that this sustainable practice not only helps conserve precious water resources but also plays a vital role in recharging depleted groundwater levels.
He revealed that during the current monsoon season, approximately 15 lakh liters of rainwater were successfully recharged through various RWH initiatives.
This, he noted, demonstrates the significant potential of rainwater harvesting when properly implemented and supported by the community.
Dr. Sial urged citizens to actively participate in government-led efforts and adopt rainwater harvesting systems at both the individual and community levels.
He emphasized that tackling the growing water crisis requires a collective response and that the public must take ownership of water conservation measures.
He also called for the integration of water-saving techniques in agriculture, which consumes the largest share of the country's water, by encouraging the use of drip irrigation and laser land leveling.
Sial reiterated that safeguarding water today is essential for ensuring food security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability tomorrow.
He said that with consistent public cooperation and awareness, along with strategic government planning, Pakistan can make substantial progress in managing its water resources more efficiently and sustainably.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director IRI stresses public cooperation vital for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge2 minutes ago
-
Two security guards killed, two injured in road accident near M4 motorway42 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani arrives Multan for visit to flood hit areas8 hours ago
-
RUDA launches operation against Illegal housing schemes9 hours ago
-
Govt’s foreign policy reflects vision and achievements: Minister10 hours ago
-
Lahore Police launch cutting-edge AI system for crime prediction10 hours ago
-
Defense pact with KSA is not against any country: Asif10 hours ago
-
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers10 hours ago
-
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political ..10 hours ago
-
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer10 hours ago
-
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held10 hours ago
-
Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads11 hours ago