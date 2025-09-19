Open Menu

Director IRI Stresses Public Cooperation Vital For Rainwater Harvesting, Groundwater Recharge

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Director IRI stresses public cooperation vital for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Director of the Irrigation Research Institute (IRI), Punjab Irrigation Department Lahore, Dr Engr. Ghulam Zakir-Hassan Sial Friday emphasized that public awareness and cooperation are essential for the effective implementation of rainwater harvesting (RWH), a technique used to capture and store rainwater for direct use or groundwater

recharge.

In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, Dr. Engr. Ghulam Zakir-Hassan Sial underscored the urgent need for public involvement and awareness in promoting rainwater harvesting (RWH).

He stressed that water is our precious asset and blessing, calling on the nation to recognize its value and act responsibly.

He stressed that this sustainable practice not only helps conserve precious water resources but also plays a vital role in recharging depleted groundwater levels.

He revealed that during the current monsoon season, approximately 15 lakh liters of rainwater were successfully recharged through various RWH initiatives.

This, he noted, demonstrates the significant potential of rainwater harvesting when properly implemented and supported by the community.

Dr. Sial urged citizens to actively participate in government-led efforts and adopt rainwater harvesting systems at both the individual and community levels.

He emphasized that tackling the growing water crisis requires a collective response and that the public must take ownership of water conservation measures.

He also called for the integration of water-saving techniques in agriculture, which consumes the largest share of the country's water, by encouraging the use of drip irrigation and laser land leveling.

Sial reiterated that safeguarding water today is essential for ensuring food security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability tomorrow.

He said that with consistent public cooperation and awareness, along with strategic government planning, Pakistan can make substantial progress in managing its water resources more efficiently and sustainably.

