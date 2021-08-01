UrduPoint.com

Teenager Boy Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Teenager boy killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A teenage boy was killed in a road accident, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday the accident occurred near Ali Pur Bangla where a rashly driven car hit a motorcyclist.

As a result of which, the motorcyclist, who has yet to be identified sustained critical wounds and he was shifted to THQ hospital where doctors referred him to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad. He died on way to the hospital.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. A case has been registered against the fleeing car driver.

Further investigation was underway.



