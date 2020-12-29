Tele-school to minimize educational gap during corona wave

Tele-school is very much helpful to minimize educational gap during the phase of COVID-19 pandemic and students are taking benefits from it to cover their syllabus within academic period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Tele-school is very much helpful to minimize educational gap during the phase of COVID-19 pandemic and students are taking benefits from it to cover their syllabus within academic period.

After the decision of government to conduct "Study from home" through online classes and other sources amid second wave of COVID-19 in November, students were suffering badly due to lack of resources and poor internet services especially in far flung areas, official sources told APP.

In current situation, they said, the government had announced Teleschool initiative to provide a better facility to students for covering their syllabus with better understanding.

They said ed-tech platforms like Sabaq Foundation, Taleemabad also contributed in the initiative through providing content for Teleschool as well on their own websites to minimize educational gap.

They further said educational activities in academic institution would be expected to resume in January, however, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training would hold a meeting on January 4, next to review the situation and to decide schedule about reopening of educational institutions.

Officials further said Sindh Education department has expressed reservations on opening of schools in next month, adding, any decision in this regard would be made through consensus.