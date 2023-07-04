Open Menu

Telenor Delegation Visits PTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Telenor delegation visits PTA

A delegation from Telenor, led by Senior Vice President and Head of Spectrum, Erlend Fanebust, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):A delegation from Telenor, led by Senior Vice President and Head of Spectrum, Erlend Fanebust, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters on Tuesday.

The delegation included Senior VP Spectrum, Dr. Magne Pettersen; Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr. Kamal Ahmed and Mr.

Shan Ul Haq, VP, RA & Public Policy said a news release.

The delegation met with Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman.

The two sides discussed Telenor's plans to enhance connectivity in Pakistan and foster collaboration to drive the country's digital transformation.

Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening the digital ecosystem.

