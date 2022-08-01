Ten die in Tatta Pani

AJK, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :At least ten people died as roof of a house collapsed in Tatta Pani, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after heavy rains.

According to details, 10 people including five children and two women died and 3 were injured when a roof of a house collapsed at Tatta Pani.

According to rescue officials, two families were living in the affected house, while some guests were also present at the time of accident.

The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital by the rescue officials, while the identity of the deceased persons could not be ascertained as per initial reports.