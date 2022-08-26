UrduPoint.com

Thalassemia Center Inaugurated In Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jaghra on Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art thalassemia center in Tehsil Hospital Chota Lahor MTI Swabi.

Former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar and provincial education minister, Atif Khan, MTI Swabi BoG members and District Administration members attended the ceremony also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The center was established in collaboration with MTI Swabi and District Swabi Administration.

Additional Hospital Director, Dr Hamid Ali Khan briefed that until now more than 100 thalassemia patients have been registered with the center. He said that around 100 blood donors have registered themselves and donated blood to the center that would be run by trained staff of Khyber Medical University.

Provincial health minister appreciated the efforts of district administration and MTI Swabi in establishing thalassemia center and assured management of cooperation and support.

