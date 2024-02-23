Open Menu

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Declares Reserves Seats For Balochistan Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:37 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the notification of the winners of 11 reserved seats for women and three seats for non-Muslims in the provincial Assembly of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the notification of the winners of 11 reserved seats for women and three seats for non-Muslims in the provincial Assembly of Balochistan.

As per the ECP spokesperson, the PPPP secured 3 seats for women, PML-N obtained 3, JUI-P got two seats while ANP, BAP and NP secured one seat for each in the Balochistan Assembly.

PPPP women included Ghazala Gola Begum, Meena, and Shehnaz Umrani and the three women elected on reserved seats from PML-N included Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Hadia Nawaz and Rubaba Khan.

The women elected on special seats for the Balochistan Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam include Shahida Rauf and Safia. Salma Bibi and Ume Kalsoom were declared victorious for the reserved seats for women in the Balochistan Assembly from the Awami National Party and National Party respectively. Farah Azeem Shah from the Balochistan Awami Party has been elected on a reserved seat for women in the Balochistan Assembly.

Sanjay Kumar affiliated with PPPP, Patrick Sant Masih of PML-N, and Ravi Pahuja from JUI-P have notified winners of reserved seats for Non-Muslims in the Balochistan Assembly.

