The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Put Under Suspension LS-1 In Connection With Transformer Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) put under suspension LS-1 in connection with transformer explosion

He Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has put under suspension LS-I of Operation Subdivision M M Shah in connection with the May 26 explosion of a 200 KV transformer in Hashmi Colony in SITE area Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has put under suspension LS-I of Operation Subdivision M M Shah in connection with the May 26 explosion of a 200 KV transformer in Hashmi Colony in SITE area Latifabad.

According to an official order issued here on Saturday, the LS-I Syed Kamal Shah had been charged with 'misconduct' in the office order.

The HESCO on Friday formed a 4-member committee, headed by General Manager Technical Gul Munir Surahio, to investigate the incident which had left 5 persons injured, including 2 with serious wounds.

The committee was given 24 hours to submit its initial report.

